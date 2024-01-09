Bottled water contains thousands of previously unknown nanoplastics: Study

Bottled water contains tens of thousands of identifiable fragments as well as previously unknown nanoplastics in each container, posing significant health risk, finds a study.

In recent years, there has been rising concern that tiny particles known as microplastics are showing up basically everywhere on Earth -- from polar ice to soil, drinking water and food.

However, in the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers focussed on nanoplastics -- the spawn of microplastics that have broken down even further.

For the first time, the team from the Columbia University in the US could count and identify these minute particles in bottled water using newly-refined technology.

They found that on average, a litre contained some 240,000 detectable plastic fragments -- 10 to 100 times greater than previous estimates, which were based mainly on larger sizes.

Nanoplastics are so tiny that, unlike microplastics, they can pass through intestines and lungs directly into the bloodstream and travel from there to organs including the heart and brain.

They can invade individual cells, and cross through the placenta to the bodies of unborn babies.

"Previously this was just a dark area, uncharted. Toxicity studies were just guessing what's in there," said Beizhan Yan, environmental chemist at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.