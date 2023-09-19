Harmful chemical in plastics and dyes linked to cancers in women

Exposure to certain endocrine-disrupting chemicals like PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) and BPA (phenols) found in everyday use products like plastics, nonstick cookware and dyes may be playing a role in cancers of the breast, ovary, skin and uterus in women, suggests a study.

PFAS is referred to as “forever chemicals” and has contaminated water, food and people through products such as Teflon pans, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant carpets and fabrics, and food packaging.

While it does not prove that exposure to chemicals like PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) and phenols (including BPA) led to these cancer diagnoses, researchers found that women who developed those cancers have significantly higher levels of these chemicals in their bodies.