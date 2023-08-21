Scientists identify 4 new genes associated with breast cancer

An international team of scientists from Canada and the UK has identified four new genes associated with breast cancer, and potentially more, that could be included in tests to identify women at increased risk.

Globally, more than 2.3 million women suffer from breast cancer, and it is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

Current genetic tests for breast cancer only consider a few genes, such as BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2.

However, these only explain a minority of the genetic risk, suggesting that more genes remain to be identified.

The study, published in the journal Nature Genetics, found evidence for at least four new breast cancer risk genes, with suggestive evidence for many others.