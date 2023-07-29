India: Blind women use touch to find and fight breast cancer

New Delhi resident Meenakshi Gupta is blind from birth. Every morning, she joins thousands of commuters on the Delhi metro and travels 90 minutes to a hospital where she starts another day of saving lives.

Her job is to detect breast cancer in women. Many of her patients are skeptical about being examined by a blind person, but more than a few have called her an inspiration.

"As a blind woman trained to help in detecting breast cancer, I am able to catch the smallest of the lumps that can be crucial in helping save a life," Gupta told DW.

In the past eight months, the 31-year-old has performed more than 100 screenings as a Medical Tactile Examiner (MTE). The job is a new, specialized role for blind and visually impaired women. Studies have shown that people with blindness develop a superior sense of touch.