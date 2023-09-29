Cannabis use disorder may raise heart problem risk by 60%, says study

People with cannabis use disorder have 60 per cent more chance of having heart diseases and strokes, according to a new study.

The study contributes to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the health implications of cannabis use disorder and its potential links to cardiovascular health.

"Our study doesn’t provide enough information to say that cannabis use disorder causes adverse cardiovascular disease events, but we can go so far as to say that people with cannabis use disorder appear to have a much higher risk of cardiovascular disease than people without the disorder,” said Dr Anees Bahji, lead author of the study.