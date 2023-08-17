Fact check: How dangerous is cannabis, really?

Should cannabis be legal? Several governments — such as in Canada, South Africa and in several US states — have greenlighted recreational use of the substance in recent years. Germany's government has now announced a draft law that would allow limited legalization for adults. Still, in many parts of the world, the possession and consumption of cannabis is prohibited and often severely punished.

Advocates of legal cannabis use in Germany's coalition government aim to legalize the drug this year but will face resistance from conservative lawmakers.

For years, discourse — both online and off — surrounding cannabis legalization has been steeped in falsehoods and claims that, when placed under scrutiny, can't be proven. DW's fact-checking team took a look at the research and spoke with experts to clarify some of the most popular myths.