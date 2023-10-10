High blood sugar leads to a 40% higher risk of taking one's own life

Patients with chronic ailments such as diabetes, or who have undergone major surgery recently, have 40 per cent chance of dying by suicide as compared to people who are not ill.

These are the findings of various research papers.

The sudden death of patients suffering from chronic ailments or recuperating after major surgery, has a possible mental illness connection, and such patients give signals before they die, say experts.

"If you acknowledge the signals, deaths can be averted," said Dr Adarsh Tripathi, senior faculty member at department of psychiatry, at the KGMU.

He said, "Such patients coming to our OPD are referred by their treating doctors and even brought by their family, in equal proportion, when they are able to sense a mental issue. These patients can be anywhere, around us and even in our houses."