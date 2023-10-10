City docs see spike in cases of rheumatoid arthritis, gout post-Covid

There has been a significant increase in cases of autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis among Covid patients in the post-pandemic period, city doctors said on Monday, ahead of World Arthritis Day.

World Arthritis Day is celebrated on October 12 every year to raise global awareness about arthritis, in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells in the body causing inflammation and resulting in painful swelling in parts of the body.

“The incidence of various kinds of auto-immune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, gout and sarcoidosis, has seen an increase in the post-Covid period. Due to this, we are witnessing a substantial increase in the number of patients with arthritis in the last two-three years. Cases of rheumatoid arthritis have gone up by two to three times today compared to the pre-Covid period. There has been a significant uptick in cases of gout and Sarcoidosis too,” said Dr. Gaurav Seth, Senior Consultant -- Rheumatology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad.