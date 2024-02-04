Colorectal cancer: On the rise in young people

A new study of data from the EU and UK indicate that overall deaths from colorectal cancer are decreasing.

The research, published in the "Annals of Oncology," follows long-term trends that the disease is claiming fewer lives than it did 30 years ago.

According to the data, 6.2 million deaths from all cancers have been avoided in the EU since 1988, and 1.3 million death have been avoided in the UK.

The study used population data from the World Health Organization to predict cancer-related deaths for 2024 from all forms of cancer.

"The fall in mortality rates for colorectal cancers was 4.8% in men and 9.5% in women. The reason for the drop is a fall in smoking rates, along with better diagnosis and better treatment for cancers," Carlo La Vecchia, of the University of Milan in Italy, who led the study, told DW.

The largest declines in colorectal cancer mortality rates are for those over the age of 70. But there is an overall reduction in colorectal cancer incidence and mortality, which La Vecchia described as "grounds for optimism."

Michael Bretthauer, a professor of medicine at the University of Oslo, Norway, whom DW asked to comment on the findings, said: "Fatality rates for colorectal cancer used to be 50-60% but now they've dropped to 20-30%. This is a great achievement."

The reduction in mortality rates is due to better surgical techniques with colonoscopies, where the cancerous tissue in the lower intestines and rectum are removed surgically, along with better cancer treatment drugs, and better screening methods to catch the disease earlier.

Colorectal cancer mortality rising in young adults, but fewer get it

The study also found that colorectal cancer mortality rates are increasing in people below the age of 50.

Mortality rates in younger people in Italy, Poland and Spain for men, and in Germany for women rose by 5-7%, while rates in the UK rose by 26%.