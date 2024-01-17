Obesity may raise risk of blood cancer by over 70 per cent: Study

Researchers have found that obesity may increase the risk of developing multiple myeloma — a blood cancer of the plasma cells — by more than 70 per cent.

Smoking habits and exercise may also impact one’s likelihood of developing multiple myeloma, said the team from Massachusetts General Hospital in the US.

The research published in Blood Advances revealed that individuals with obesity are more likely to have monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), a benign blood condition that often precedes multiple myeloma.

“While significant advancements have been made in therapeutics for multiple myeloma, it remains an incurable disease, often diagnosed after patients have already experienced end-organ damage,” explained David Lee, from Massachusetts General Hospital.

The team enrolled 2,628 individuals from across the US who were at elevated risk of developing multiple myeloma, based on self-identified race and family history of hematologic malignancies, between February 2019 and March 2022.

They found that being obese was associated with 73 per cent higher odds of having MGUS, compared to individuals with normal weights. This association remained unchanged when accounting for physical activity.