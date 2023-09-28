Are we exaggerating the frequency of long Covid?

Our understanding of Covid is constantly evolving, much as the virus itself. For example, new evidence shows that anti-viral drugs aiming to treat the disease may in fact be fuelling its evolution.

Scientists said antiviral use increases the genetic diversity of the virus in the wild, and provided more options for future evolution.

Another area is long Covid. Some studies estimate the prevalence of post-Covid symptoms is 25-45 per cent. However, scientists have cast doubt on these studies.

An opinion piece in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine claims these studies have been misleading and vastly overestimate the prevalence of long Covid.

"Overly broad definitions", "methodological flaws", "striking absence of control groups": these are just some of the issues of long COVID research studies, according to scientists writing in an influential medical journal.