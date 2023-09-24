1 in 3 long Covid patients may face multiple organ damage: Lancet

Nearly a third of patients showed abnormalities in multiple organs, particularly in the lungs, brain and kidneys, five months after Covid-19 infection, revealed a study looking at the longer-term impact of the infectious disease.

The study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, based on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans showed that lung abnormalities were significantly the highest – almost 14-fold -- among patients discharged from hospital for Covid than in the control group.

The abnormal findings involving the brain and kidneys were three and two times higher respectively.

The extent of abnormalities on MRI was often influenced by the severity of the Covid infection the patients had experienced and their age, as well as comorbidities.