Long Covid: 1 in 4 Covid-19 patients face lung damage after recovery

One-fourth, or 25 per cent, of patients who had even mild Covid infections continued to suffer from lung damage a year later, according to a study.

There is increasing data to show a persistently impaired pulmonary function upon recovery after severe infection. Little is known, however, about the extent, recovery span and determinants of pulmonary impairment across the full spectrum of Covid-19 severity over time.

To determine this, researchers from the University of Amsterdam, measured the pulmonary function of 349 participants for one year after disease onset.

Between May 2020 and December 2021, 301 of the 349 participants underwent at least one pulmonary function test. After one year of follow-ups, 25 per cent of the participants showed an impaired pulmonary function — which translates to 11 per cent, 22 per cent and 48 per cent of the participants with mild, moderate and severe/critical Covid infection.