Covid-19 infection increases risk of Type 2 diabetes: Study

During the study period, 35,865 people were diagnosed with Covid-19.



"Our analyses showed that patients with Covid-19 developed Type 2 diabetes more frequently than people with AURI. The incidence of diabetes with Covid-19 infection was 15.8 compared to 12.3 per 1000 people per year with AURI," said first author Wolfgang Rathmann, head of the Epidemiology Research Group at the DDZ.



"Statistical analysis resulted in an incidence rate ratio of 1.28. Put simply, this means that the relative risk of developing Type 2 diabetes was 28 per cent higher in the Covid-19 group than in the AURI group," Rathmann said.



Although Type 2 diabetes is unlikely to be a problem for the vast majority of people with mild Covid-19 disease, the authors recommend that anyone who has recovered from Covid be alert to the warning signs and symptoms, such as fatigue, frequent urination and increased thirst and seek immediate treatment.