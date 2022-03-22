Global Covid caseload tops 472 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 472 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.09 million and vaccinations to over 10.80 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 472,048,486 and 6,093,516, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,806,178,972.