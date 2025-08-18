Covid-19 may age blood vessels by 5 years, especially in women

According to a recent study, contracting Covid-19 may accelerate the ageing of an individual's blood vessels by around five years, with women being particularly affected. The impact was more pronounced among women suffering from ongoing symptoms following Covid-19 recovery — commonly referred to as ‘long Covid’ — including shortness of breath and fatigue.

"Since the pandemic, we have learned that many people who have had (Covid-19) are left with symptoms that can last for months or even years. However, we are still learning what's happening in the body to create these symptoms," said lead researcher Rosa Maria Bruno from Université Paris Cité, France.

The research, published in the European Heart Journal, examined about 2,400 participants — roughly half of whom were female — across 16 countries, such as Australia, Brazil and several European nations.

Although blood vessels generally stiffen as people age, the study found that Covid-19 can speed up this process, increasing the chances of developing cardiovascular issues like stroke and heart attack, according to the researchers.

To assess vascular (blood vessel) age, the team used a device to measure how quickly blood pressure waves travel between the carotid artery (neck) and femoral arteries (legs), a process called 'carotid–femoral pulse wave velocity.' Higher pulse wave velocity indicates greater stiffness and ageing. Measurements were performed six months post-infection and repeated after a year.

The researchers noted, "An increase in pulse wave velocity of around 0.5 metres per second is clinically relevant and roughly amounts to ageing by five years, with a three per cent increased risk of cardiovascular disease, in a 60-year-old woman."

"(Pulse wave velocity) differences were significant in women, but not in men. Among Covid-19 positive women, persistent symptoms were associated with higher (pulse wave velocity)," the authors wrote.