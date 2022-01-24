Covid could be an endemic in Europe by the end of 2022: WHO Director

WHO’s Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, stated on Sunday that the Omicron variant might “bring the pandemic to an end in Europe”, reported AFP. He said, “It's plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame.”

Kluge said that Omicron might infect 60% of Europe’s population by March, and that along with vaccination, might result in a global immunity for “some weeks and months”. The WHO director said that Covid cases might increase again towards the end of the year, but it won’t hopefully be a pandemic situation.

US scientist Anthony Fauci too had told ABC News on Sunday that Covid cases are decreasing sharply and if the trend continues, there might be a “turnaround throughout the entire country”. The WHO’s office in Africa too reported that Covid cases and deaths are decreasing in the region.