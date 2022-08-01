Covid infection may accelerate brain ageing

In addition, cellular ageing is thought to be accelerated in Covid patients. A plethora of cellular stresses inhibit the virus-infected cells from undergoing their normal biological functions and let them enter into "hibernation mode" or even die completely.



The study also suggests various strategies to improve some of these long-term neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative outcomes, as well as outlines the importance of the therapeutic regimen of the "nanozyme" in combination with various FDA-approved drugs that may prove successful to fight against this catastrophic disease.



However, given the ever-evolving nature of this field, associations like the ones described in this review show the fight against Covid is far from over, said the researchers, and reinforce the message that getting vaccinated and maintaining proper hygiene are key in trying to prevent such long-term and detrimental consequences.