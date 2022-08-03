Covid symptoms can rebound in nearly 1 in 3 people without Paxlovid: Study

While there are reports of viral RNA and symptom rebound in people with Covid-19 treated with Pfizer's Paxlovid, a study led by Indian-origin scientists showed that even without the antiviral treatment both symptoms of Covid as well as viral load can retake in about one in three.



The study, not peer-reviewed yet and posted online on a preprint site, showed that 12 per cent of participants had viral rebound, meaning they tested positive again several days after testing negative.



Symptom rebound occurred in 27 per cent of participants after initial symptom improvement and in 10 per cent of participants after initial symptom resolution.



"Viral RNA rebound or symptom relapse in the absence of antiviral treatment is common, but the combination of high-level viral and symptom rebound is rare," Rinki Deo and Manish C. Choudhary from Brigham & Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School in the US wrote in the paper, along with other scientists.



The team studied 568 participants. Anterior nasal swabs were collected for SARS-CoV-2 RNA testing on days 0-14, 21 and 28. Participants recorded the severity of 13 targeted symptoms daily from day 0 to 28. Viral rebounders were older than non-rebounders (median 54 vs. 47 years).



"It happens all the time. People who are untreated with Covid who then feel better can get symptoms afterward," co-author Dr. Davey Smith, chief of infectious diseases and global public health at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, was quoted as saying to NBC news.