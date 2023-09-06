DCGI cautions against Digene gel use over safety concerns

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi has issued an advisory to discontinue the use of antacid Digene Gel manufactured by drugmaker Abbott India at its Goa unit.

The DCGI has issued the advisory following a compliant on 9 August alleging that one bottle of Digene Gel mint flavour was of regular taste (sweet) and light pink in colour whereas another bottle of the same batch was of white colour with bitter taste and pungent odour.

The DCGI said the impugned product manufactured at the Goa facility may be unsafe and its use may result in adverse reaction.