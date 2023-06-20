Zero tolerance on spurious medicines, 71 firms issued notices: Mandaviya on cough syrup row

In February, Tamil Nadu-based Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its entire lot of eye drops. Before that, India-made cough syrups were allegedly linked to the deaths of 66 and 18 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan, respectively, last year.



India exported cough syrups worth USD 17.6 billion in 2022-23 as against USD 17 billion in 2021-22. Overall, India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, supplying over 50 per cent of global demand for various vaccines, about 40 per cent of generic demand in the US and about 25 per cent of all medicines in the UK.



"We need to get into facts whenever questions are raised about Indian medicines. For example in Gambia, it was said that 49 children have died. Someone at WHO had said it and we wrote to them asking what the facts are. No one got back to us with the facts," Mandaviya said.



He said, "We checked the samples of one company. We tried to find out the cause of death and we found that the child had diarrhoea. If a child had diarrhoea, who recommended cough syrup for that child?"