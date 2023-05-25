India has seen reduction in TB incidence: Mandaviya

India is the only country in the world to have developed its own mechanism for estimating its tuberculosis burden as it strives to eliminate the disease by 2025, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Speaking at a Quad Plus side event on tuberculosis during the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, he also announced that the country has witnessed a 13 per cent reduction in TB incidence from 2015 to 2022, surpassing the global reduction rate of 10 per cent.

Additionally, TB mortality in India has decreased by 15 per cent during the same period, compared to the global reduction rate of 5.9 per cent.

India, he said, is the only country in the world to have developed its own mechanism for estimating its TB burden. By employing a mathematical model based on local evidence, India can now determine the true burden of the disease well ahead of the annual World Health Organisation report, Mandaviya said.

In his address, the minister emphasised on the significance of the upcoming UN meeting on tuberculosis scheduled for September as an opportunity to evaluate the collective progress made towards ending TB, a statement here said.

He commended India's dedication in striving to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goal.