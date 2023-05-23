Cough syrups to be tested for export following several deaths overseas

After several cough syrups made in India were linked to several deaths of children in The Gambia and Uzbekistan, the union government has now made it compulsory to test them before exports.

The revised export policy notification states that cough syrups can be exported only after the export sample is tested and the production certificate of analysis (CoA) is issued by one of the labs prescribed by the government.

In the notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), dated 22 May 2023, the government says that the certification should be obtained from Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Regional Drug Testing Lab (RDTL - Chandigarh), Central Drugs Lab (CDL - Kolkata), Central Drug Testing Lab (CDTL - Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai), RDTL (Guwahati) and the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited drug testing labs of State governments.

The direction has come after quality concerns were raised globally for cough syrups exported by Indian firms.