Effects of COVID-19 infection on thyroid gland present for atleast a year: Study

The thyroid gland generates extra hormones when the body needs more energy in particular situations, such as when it is growing, cold, or during pregnancy.



The study looked at more than 100 patients admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19, analysing their thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and other indicators.



Thyroiditis occurred frequently in the COVID-19 patient population and the thyroid function, as well as inflammatory indicators, returned to normal in nearly all instances shortly after the end of their COVID-19 illness, the researchers said.



However, after 12 months thyroiditis regions remained visible at thyroid ultrasound in half of the individuals, even if reduced in size.



The thyroid uptake of technetium or iodine, an indicator of thyroid function, was still reduced in four out of six individuals at nine months, although it had mostly recovered after 12 months.



The long-term clinical consequences, if any, are unknown, according to the researchers.