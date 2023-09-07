Eye on Autism: New eye-tracking tool may detect symptoms at just 16 months

A new eye-tracking tool to understand how children 'look' at their surrounding social environment could help with diagnosing autism as early as 16 to 30 months of age, scientists say.

Visual engagement of nearly 500 children in this age group was measured by monitoring their eye movements as they watched video scenes of social interaction, the researchers from Marcus Autism Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, US, said in their study.

Data regarding what social information children looked at and what they did not was thus collected.

Using this data, a diagnostic prediction of autism was provided and compared with expert clinical diagnosis of autism, which is the current gold standard.