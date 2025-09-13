Global cholera crisis continues: 31 countries reported outbreaks in 2025, says WHO

Cholera continues to pose a significant global health challenge, with 31 countries reporting outbreaks in 2025, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report released on Saturday, 13 September.

The report highlights a worrying trend: despite cholera being preventable and treatable, deaths rose by 50 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, with over 6,000 fatalities for the second consecutive year. Cases also increased by 5 per cent, though WHO notes that these figures likely underestimate the disease’s true impact.

Caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, cholera spreads rapidly through water contaminated with fecal matter. The WHO report identifies conflict, climate change, population displacement, and long-standing gaps in water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure as key drivers of the disease’s persistence.