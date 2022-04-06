Global Covid caseload tops 493.6 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 493.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.15 million and vaccinations to over 11 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 493,628,645 and 6,158,704, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 11,044,188,691.