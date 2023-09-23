Global leaders commit to end Tuberculosis by 2030 at UN meeting

World leaders at the United Nations General Assembly's high-level meeting on the fight against tuberculosis (TB) have approved a political declaration to advance efforts to end the disease by 2030.

The document lays out ambitious new targets for the next five years, which include reaching 90 per cent of people with TB prevention and care services, providing social benefit packages to those who have the disease, and licensing at least one new vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I congratulate all member states on the approval of this draft political declaration, which I will submit to the General Assembly for its formal adoption at a later date," UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said on Friday, 22 September.