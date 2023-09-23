Mpox cases surge in China and Thailand: WHO

Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) continues to spread, although at low levels, in parts of Asia, specifically in China and Thailand, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In its latest monthly update, the WHO said the number of weekly cases reported globally increased by 328 per cent in the week to 10 September. The sustained transmission are mainly occurring in the Southeast Asia and Western Pacific regions.

About 22 of the 115 affected countries have reported new cases to WHO within the last 21 days, the global health agency said. Of all reported modes of transmission, sexual encounter is the most common, comprising 18,011 of 21,830 (82.5 per cent) of all reported transmission events, followed by person-to-person non-sexual contact; this pattern has persisted over the last 12 weeks.

On 8 September , China reported a batch of 501 new cases that were recorded in August, similar to what the country reported in July. In June 106 cases were reported.