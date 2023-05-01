Scientists inch closer to developing antiviral to fight mpox, Covid

The results of this research, published in Nature Communications, may constitute the first step towards creating a completely new group of antivirals.



This applies not only to monkeypox, but also to diseases caused by other viruses, including Covid-19 induced by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the team said. The deadly Covid virus has infected over 763 million and claimed more than 6.9 million lives globally.



Scientists from IOCB have for many years been studying viruses that cause serious diseases. In the past, they focused on the Zika virus from the flavivirus group or the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the coronavirus group.



Like other viruses, the monkeypox virus multiplies in a host cell. For it to defend itself against external attack, it needs to recognise which RNA molecules are its own and which are not.