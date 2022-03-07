Google ML can help discover new antibodies, enzymes, foods

These annotations exceed the expansion of the database over the last decade, and will enable the 2.5 million life-science researchers around the world to discover new antibodies, enzymes, foods and therapeutics.



For about a third of all proteins that all organisms produce, we just don't know what they do.



"It's kind of like we're in a factory where everything's buzzing, and we're surrounded by all these impressive tools, but we have only a vague idea of what's going on. Understanding how these tools operate, and how we can use them, is where we think machine learning can make a big difference," said Lucy Colwell, senior staff research scientist, Google Research, Brain Team.



The Pfam database is a large collection of protein families and their sequences.



"Our ML models helped annotate 6.8 million more protein regions in the database," said the researchers.