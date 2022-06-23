Govt hospitals in Mumbai offering affordable treatment to cancer, infectious diseases
The Maharashtra government has taken ample steps to establish, fund and manage hospitals to provide suitable medical treatment at affordable costs in Mumbai
The Maharashtra government has taken ample steps to establish, fund and manage hospitals to provide suitable medical treatment at affordable costs in Mumbai. Also keeping in mind that certain medical conditions require special medical treatment and care, Mumbai has its share of special hospitals such as Tata Memorial Hospital for cancer treatment while Kasturba Hospital for treatment of infectious diseases. Read on to know more about the government hospitals in Mumbai.
1. Tata Memorial Hospital
The Tata Memorial Hospital, located in Parel, Mumbai, is considered to be one of the largest and the oldest cancer centres. The hospital is synonymous with good patient care, advancing cancer research and good quality of training given to medical professionals associated with cancer treatment and care.
The Department of Surgical Oncology of Tata Memorial Hospital performs many surgeries, including microvascular surgeries, robotic surgery, limb salvage, major vascular replacements, minimal access surgeries, skull-base procedures, etc. On similar grounds, the hospital is known for its expertise in treating acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which it offers to more than 30,000 patients from India and across the globe. The Tata Memorial Hospital is a charitable hospital that offers affordable cancer treatment to its patients, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
· Address: Dr. E Borges Road 1, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400012, India
· Website: https://tmc.gov.in/index.php/en/
2. KEM Hospital
The King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital and the Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC) are Mumbai’s most reliable medical bodies offering medical treatment and training, respectively, since 1926. Both these institutions operate with a workforce of nearly 550 resident doctors and 390 medical staff to treat almost 1.8 million OPD patients and 85,000 inpatients annually.
The King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College have trained many doctors and superspecialist doctors till now. For example, Dr Mohit Saraogi, a noted IVF specialist in Mumbai, has been a student of G.S. Medical College and acquired experience at the KEM Hospital during his early years of medical training. Today, he is a leading fertility expert in Mumbai and leads the Saraogi Hospital and IRIS IVF Centre in Mumbai.
· Address: Acharya Donde Marg, Parel, Mumbai 400 012. India.
· Website: https://www.kem.edu/
3. J. J. Hospital
J. J. Hospital is a tertiary hospital and care centre operating under the Government of Maharashtra. It offers quality treatment for free to poor people and at a nominal cost to the common people. It caters to medical issues of poor patients from the underdeveloped districts of Maharashtra and across the country. With a 2844 bed capacity, the hospital handles nearly 80,000 inpatients and more than 1,200,000 outpatients annually. Cancer treatment is also offered at the J. J Hospital.
· Address: J J Marg, Nagpada-Mumbai Central, Off Jijabhoy Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400008.
· Website: https://mumbaicity.gov.in/public-utility/j-j-hospital/
4. Lokmanya Tilak Municipal
Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital is also known as Sion Hospital, with more than 1400 beds. It caters to more than 16 lakhs outpatients and 60000 inpatients annually. The hospital is well managed with 300 senior staff and 550 postgraduate
students who offer special and super special treatment across 30 departments. Their expertise lies in Hemato-oncology, Thalassemia, Stem cell therapy, and learning disabilities. In addition, the hospital focuses on offering affordable treatment for complex medical conditions to underprivileged people.
Moreover, it is centrally located on the two most important highways of Mumbai, and hence, it is a referral hospital for most trauma and accident cases occurring on these highways.
· Address: Casualty, hospital, Sion, Sion, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400022
· Website: http://www.ltmgh.com/
5. Kasturba Hospital
Kasturba Hospital, Chinchpokli, has been set up and funded by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, and hence it is a government hospital. Currently, it is one of the main centres for coronavirus testing.
Kasturba Hospital, also known as the Arthur road hospital or the City hospital, is one of the largest hospitals in South East Asia to treat infectious diseases. People suffering from measles, mumps, fever, typhoid fever, malaria, dengue, cholera, diphtheria, diarrhoea, H1N1, and so on are treated here. The hospital also imparts proper training to medical staff, paramedical staff and nursing staff for treating patients with infectious diseases. The hospital’s bed capacity is likely to expand to 3000+ beds from the present capacity of 1500 beds, along with an already functioning 25-bed burns unit with two operation theatres.
· Address: Sane Guruji Marg, Arya Nagar, Chinchpokli, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400011
· Website: https://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlkasturbhahosp?guest_user=english
