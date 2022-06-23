Govt hospitals in Mumbai offering affordable treatment to cancer, infectious diseases

The Maharashtra government has taken ample steps to establish, fund and manage hospitals to provide suitable medical treatment at affordable costs in Mumbai. Also keeping in mind that certain medical conditions require special medical treatment and care, Mumbai has its share of special hospitals such as Tata Memorial Hospital for cancer treatment while Kasturba Hospital for treatment of infectious diseases. Read on to know more about the government hospitals in Mumbai.

1. Tata Memorial Hospital

The Tata Memorial Hospital, located in Parel, Mumbai, is considered to be one of the largest and the oldest cancer centres. The hospital is synonymous with good patient care, advancing cancer research and good quality of training given to medical professionals associated with cancer treatment and care.

The Department of Surgical Oncology of Tata Memorial Hospital performs many surgeries, including microvascular surgeries, robotic surgery, limb salvage, major vascular replacements, minimal access surgeries, skull-base procedures, etc. On similar grounds, the hospital is known for its expertise in treating acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which it offers to more than 30,000 patients from India and across the globe. The Tata Memorial Hospital is a charitable hospital that offers affordable cancer treatment to its patients, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

· Address: Dr. E Borges Road 1, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400012, India

· Website: https://tmc.gov.in/index.php/en/