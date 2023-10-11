Groundwater in Punjab unsafe, poses serious health risks: IIT Mandi study

Human activity has increased groundwater pollution, particularly through agricultural runoff in Punjab, making it unsafe for drinking, and raising several health risks, according to new research released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi on Tuesday.

In a paper published in the journal Environmental Science and Pollution Research, the researchers showed that in the last two decades, the groundwater demand has increased owing to erratic monsoon rains.

The groundwater department and local farmers have to exploit groundwater from deeper geological strata rich in heavy metals, and a few are radioactive, posing a serious impact on health.

“We aimed to assess how groundwater quality for drinking purposes changed from 2000 to 2020 at different places. We also sought to examine ten-year trends in health hazards associated with contaminants like nitrate and fluoride, along with identifying regions with notably subpar groundwater quality,” said Dr DP Shukla, associate professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT Mandi, in a statement.