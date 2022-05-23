Healthtech platform mFine lays off over 50% of its workforce

After Healthtech platform mFine laid off over 50 per cent of its total workforce (more than 500 employees), Prime Venture Partners which is one of its existing investors said on Monday that this restructuring will give the platform an opportunity to pull through and continue to provide access to quality healthcare.



mFine, which raised $48 million (over Rs 356 crore) in Series C funding co-led by Moore Strategic Ventures and BEENEXT with participation from existing investors like Prime Venture Partners in September last year, has let go half of its total workforce and the fired staff is from operations, product and marketing verticals, according to sources.



The Bengaluru-based startup has raised close to $75 million across three equity and debt rounds to date.