High-intensity exercise, resistance training may help fight cancer: Study

A recent study by researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU) has found that both resistance training (RT) and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can produce myokines — proteins released by muscles during exercise — that may help slow cancer growth.

Resistance training involves using external resistance, like weights, to build muscle and strength, while HIIT alternates short, intense exercise bursts with brief recovery periods to enhance cardiovascular fitness and endurance.

The study followed breast cancer survivors over a 12-week training programme. Blood samples taken before and after the programme were used in lab tests, revealing that participants’ serum from both RT and HIIT groups reduced breast cancer cell growth in vitro by 22 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.