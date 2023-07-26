Improving gut health may slow HIV progression: Study

Restoring and improving gut health may be key to slowing HIV progression to AIDS, according to a study conducted in monkeys.

The research, published in the journal JCI Insight, shows that tackling only systemic immune activation -- a strong predictor of progression of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) disease -- and inflammation when attempting to control disease progression and comorbidities is not effective.

The study performed with simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), the monkey form of HIV, found that treatments should target the root cause of those problems and focus on healing the gut.

"Every study so far targeting systemic inflammation by addressing immune activation has had very short-lived results," said study lead author Cristian Apetrei, professor at the University of Pittsburgh in the US.