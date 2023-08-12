India continues to grapple with demand-supply gap in organ donations

Despite notable progress in the field of organ transplantation, India continues to grapple with a significant demand-supply gap, with a dismal donation rate of 0.86 per million people, said doctors on Friday, August 11, calling for more awareness on the issue, ahead of World Organ Donation Day.

World Organ Donation Day is observed every year on August 13 to encourage people to become organ donor and to clear up misconceptions about organ donation.

In February, the Health Ministry noted that India, for the first time, achieved more than 15,000 transplants in a year (2022). There was an annual increase of 27 per cent in transplant numbers.