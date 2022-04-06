India logs 1,086 new COVID-19 cases

With 1,086 new coronavirus infections reported in a single day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,30,925 while the active cases dipped to 11,871, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,487 with 71 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.