Label claims on packaged food could be misleading: ICMR warns consumers

"Though the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has strict norms, the information presented in labels could be misleading," the dietary guidelines for Indians issued by the Hyderabad based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) under the apex health research body said on Wednesday, 8 May.

Giving some examples, the NIN said a food product can be called 'natural' if it doesn't have added colours and flavours or artificial substances and goes through minimal processing.

"This term is often used rather loosely. It is often used by manufacturers to identify one or two natural ingredients in the mix and this can be misleading," it said, urging people to read the label, specifically the ingredients and other information carefully to cross-check the claims.

The NIN presented some examples of statements on labels that could be misleading.

For the claim 'real fruit or fruit juice', the NIN said that according to the FSSAI regulation, any food item with even a small amount, for example, fruit juices containing only 10 or less percent of fruit added to a product is allowed to state that the product is made with real fruit pulp or juice.

But the product claiming to have real fruit may have added sugar and other additives with only 10 per cent actual fruit pulp.