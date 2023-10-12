Long Covid may be undercounted, misdiagnosed in children, say experts

The debilitating effects of long Covid among children may be undercounted and misdiagnosed due to lack of well-designed longitudinal studies as well as kids' inability to report symptoms properly, according to experts.

Long Covid is an often debilitating illness that reportedly occurs in at least 10 per cent of patients after a Covid-19 infection and includes fatigue, brain fog, headaches, chest pain, and heart palpitations.

While Covid has had less impact among children, some had serious illness due to the infectious disease.

According to experts, research on long Covid in children is limited, and reported prevalence range widely, from less than 1 per cent to 70 per cent, CIDRAP News reported.

"I think it's largely because we're trying to apply adult framework to paediatric problems, and as a result, a lot of things are missed," David Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, was quoted as saying to CIDRAP News.

In July, a systematic review of 31 studies published in Pediatrics journal involving 15,000 children concluded that 16 per cent of children had persistent symptoms 3 months after infection.

Another systematic review by the US CDC found that 1.3 per cent of US children ever had long Covid and that 0.5 per cent had it in 2022.

The experts said that many children likely aren't diagnosed as having long Covid because they don't recognise or have the vocabulary to report their symptoms.

"Kids don't come home and say, 'Mom, I have post-exertional malaise, I have brain fog'," Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis was quoted as saying to CIDRAP News.