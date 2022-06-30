Medicines found in wastewater may signal Covid spread

One interesting discovery in the new study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters, involves acetaminophen -- a pain reliever and fever reducer that serves as an active ingredient in over-the-counter medicines such as Tylenol, Theraflu, and other brands.



At all four wastewater treatment plants included in the project, the research found that acetaminophen concentrations in wastewater spiked before other measures of Covid-19 in the community in early 2021, including concentrations of Covid-19 viral RNA in wastewater and the estimated number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.



The spike in viral RNA, in turn, preceded the spike in the estimated number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 by about a week, scientists say.



"Our biggest finding is that there's a huge increase in the concentration of acetaminophen, which is used in over-the-counter drugs, that predates the peak of viral RNA in wastewater and the peak in clinical detections in our area during the study period," Aga said.