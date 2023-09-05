Mobile phones: A 'third hand' in spreading Covid-19, study suggests

Almost half of mobile phones tested at the height of the pandemic were contaminated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bolstering a theory that the devices supercharged the spread of Covid-19, according to a study.

Researchers from Bond University in Australia conducted a systematic review of 15 studies from 10 countries that examined mobile phones for SARS-CoV-2 contamination in hospital settings between 2019 and 2023.

The findings are published in the Journal of Infection and Public Health.

Of 511 phones, 231 (45 per cent) tested positive for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19.

In one 2022 study in France, 19 out of 19 phones were contaminated with the virus.