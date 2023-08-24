New highly-mutated Covid variant has put researchers on high alert

As scientists look at the emergence of BA.2.86 Covid variant as a reminiscence of Omicron virus, they are in a huddle to find out if the new highly-mutated coronavirus variant will be a global concern or not.

The new variant has been linked to six cases in four countries -- Israel, Denmark, the UK and the US, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated BA.2.86 as a variant under monitoring.

The lineage seems to be descended from an Omicron sub-variant called BA.2, which caused large case spikes in early 2022.

In India, amid the detection of certain new variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier this week held a review meeting to take stock of the situation.