Omicron likely to be last COVID-19 variant, says new study

It is unlikely that India will witness another major wave caused by a newer SARS-CoV-2 variant after Omicron and it is likely that Omicron will be the sole survivor of the endemic SARS-CoV-2 infection and consequent disease, states a paper co-authored by Dr T. Jacob John, virologist and former professor at the Vellore-based Christian Medical College.

According to a paper published in the journal Current Science of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Dr John, Dr Mandalam S. Seshadri and Dr Dhanya Dharmapalan have argued that Omicron has resulted

in establishing very high population immunity or herd immunity due to its universally high prevalence and as a result seemed to have brought the pandemic to an end in India.

They have found out that it was evident that the emergence of the Omicron variant was an unusual development, not fitting in the evolutionary pathway of the previous variants of concerns (VOCs), which originated from the parent Wuhan-D614G.

The authors believe that “it is most unlikely that we will witness another major wave caused by a newer SARS-CoV-2 variant after Omicron. However, Omicron is a family of sub-variants, and some have greater transmission efficiency than others. Whether one or more of them will predominate is unpredictable as of now”.

Subvariants BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 or some recombinants may dominate the future and currently Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 is the predominant one in circulation in India. It is a recombinant of two Omicron variants, namely, BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75.

Explaining it further, Dr John said Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants came from the original Wuhan virus. Molecular virologists found that these variants had only a couple of mutations from the main virus, and it is usually dependent on the time the virus has been in circulation. This is true for every variant except for Omicron, which appeared first in South Africa and Botswana in late 2021.