Monkeypox cases rise to over 550, infections spreading undetected: WHO

The monkeypox virus may be spreading 'undetected', said the World Health Organisation even as the global confirmed cases rise to more than 550 from 30 countries that are not endemic to the virus.



While, so far, most cases have been reported among men who have sex with men presenting with symptoms at sexual health clinics, "the sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a statement.



The virus may have been transmitted for months or years undetected though investigations are ongoing and there are clear no answers yet, added Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the WHO's monkeypox technical lead, during a news conference in Geneva.



"We don't really know whether it's too late to contain. What WHO and all member states are trying to do is prevent onward spread," Lewis said. Contact tracing and isolating patients who have monkeypox are crucial to stopping the spread, she said.



Earlier the WHO had refuted the need to avoid LGBTQ+ parades, as the virus itself is not a sexually transmitted infection, which are generally spread through semen and vaginal fluids.