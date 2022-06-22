Monkeypox jab be given to at-risk gay, bisexual men: UK report

Some gay and bisexual men, who are at a higher risk of contracting monkeypox, should be offered a vaccine, say the UK health officials.



According to the BBC, this could help to control the recent outbreak of the rare virus in the UK in which 793 people have been infected so far.



The report mentioned that Monkeypox is not defined as a sexually-transmitted infection. However, it can be passed on by close contact during sex, and with bedding, towels and skin.