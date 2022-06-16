WHO calls for 'genuine, unselfish' collaboration against monkeypox

According to Kluge, monkeypox has been endemic in parts of western and central Africa for decades and has been neglected by the rest of the world, Xinhua reported.



"We have seen yet again how a challenge in one part of the world can so easily and quickly be a challenge for all of us and how we must all work together to ensure a coordinated response that is fair to one and all."



Kluge also stressed the importance of identifying and supporting close contacts of cases, as well as self-monitoring for 21 days for any early signs of monkeypox, such as fever.



"Once identified, patients with suspected or confirmed monkeypox should be isolated until their symptoms are fully resolved, with the necessary infection control measures and the support they need to see them through to recovery," he said.