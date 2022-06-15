WHO considers renaming monkeypox virus to tackle stigma, racism

The move comes after about 30 scientists from 11 countries in a preprint posted on virological.org last week pushed the need to cut "discriminatory" language used to differentiate monkeypox virus clades "West Africa and Congo Basin" and also advocated renaming the virus with numbers.



"We propose a novel non-discriminatory and non-stigmatising classification of monkeypox aligned with best practices in the naming infectious diseases to minimise negative impacts on nations, economies and people and consider the evolution and spread of the virus," Tulio de Oliveira, Director at Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) in South Africa, shared in a tweet.



In the paper, the scientist suggested classifying the virus broadly as "hMPXV" with its diversity denoted by neutral lineages such as A, A.1, A.1.1, B.1.



This is not the first time that viruses with geographic naming of viruses and diseases have been renamed.



Earlier during the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world referred to the Covid virus as the China or Wuhan virus, and again the emergence of a Covid strain in South Africa led to travel bans, prompting the WHO to quickly rename SARS-CoV-2.



According to the global health body, monkeypox has so far affected 2,821 people in both endemic and non-endemic countries.