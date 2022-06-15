WHO to decide whether monkeypox represents public health emergency

PHEIC is currently the highest level public health alarm the WHO can sound. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has so far infected more than 532 million people and killed 6.3 million globally, was declared as a PHEIC by the WHO at the end of January 2020.



According to the WHO, more than 1,600 confirmed and almost 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox have so far been reported from 39 countries, including seven countries where monkeypox has been detected for years and 32 newly affected countries. The vast majority of the confirmed cases have been in Europe.



WHO officials said at the briefing that while they are currently coordinating with member countries and vaccine manufacturers on developing a mechanism to ensure fair access to vaccines, they do not recommend mass vaccination for monkeypox at this time.