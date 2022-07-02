Monkeypox symptoms in UK patients differ from previous outbreaks: Lancet study

Over half of the patients had more than five sexual partners in the 12 weeks prior to their monkeypox diagnosis, the researchers said.



The patients were all symptomatic and presented with skin lesions; 94 per cent of patients had at least one skin lesion on the genital or perianal skin.



Mostly the patients had a mild illness and recovered while isolating at home, but five individuals required hospital admission due to pain or infection of the skin lesions.



All improved and were discharged with a median of seven days of hospital admission.



"The commonly observed symptom of skin lesions in the anal and penile areas, and the fact that a quarter of the patients tested positive for gonorrhoea or chlamydia at the same time as the monkeypox infection, suggests that transmission of the monkeypox virus in this cohort is occurring from close skin-to-skin, for example in the context of sexual activity," said Ruth Byrne, from the Chelsea & Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.



The researchers observed important differences in the clinical features of this cohort compared to previous cases reported from earlier outbreaks in other countries.



A lower proportion of patients in the group reported feeling weak and tired or having a fever than in studies on cases in previous outbreaks, the researchers said.



Also, 18 per cent of patients in the group did not report any early symptoms before the onset of skin lesions, they added.